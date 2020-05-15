Weekend Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings, By Zodiac Sign, Friday, May 15 - Sunday, May 17, 2020

Say goodbye with the last weekend of Taurus season.

YourTango's free weekend astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes and a Moon in Pisces tarot card reading to guide all zodiac signs over the weekend of Friday, May 15, Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Taurus this weekend, and it's the last weekend of this solar season.

What does astrology have in store for all zodiac signs' love horoscopes this weekend?

The Moon will spend the weekend in the sign of spiritual Pisces.

This is a weekend to slow down and really give those in your life love.

While Jupiter, the planet of luck, is retrograde in the sign of work — Capricorn — we all need to take a moment to just relax, simply be.

Every day is challenging, some more than others, but we all need to take steps to overcome these challenges with love at the forefront of our minds, especially when the past is ever before use during Pluto retrograde in Capricorn as well.

See to it that you do not try and take advantage of others because it is not kind to you in the long run.

You have to help yourself so that you are in the best position to go back to helping others, and with Venus joining the ranks of retrograde planets while in dynamic Gemini, personal review of love and beauty are on the table for us all.

You may even want to share with your partner how much they mean to you.

It's up to you about how you go about finding true love, and this can be possible one the Sun enters Gemini next week.

You deserve the best and sometimes it takes a while to find love, and even if you feel like you don't have time or the energy to do so during the closing out of the Taurus Sun solar transit, you will soon.

So, allow yourself the chance at learning what true love feels like, and enjoy the last weekend of Taurus season!

To find out more about your weekend astrology, here are love horoscopes and tarot card readings for all zodiac signs from May 29-31, 2020.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Lovers

Aries, you know, it's time to really put some effort into your relationship.

We have all panicked about everything else, so it's good to take a new stance on your relationship.

Give each other the most important support and attention.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The World

Taurus, you mean the world to your partner so you need to make sure that they know they are the same to you.

All you need to do is just tell them how much they mean to you.

It's a very romantic talk.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

Gemini, time will tell if your relationship will survive these tough times.

You need to accept either way your relationship will go then think about what you would like more.

It's not good to be miserable when you are with someone, so make changes accordingly.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess

Cancer, take a second and acknowledge your maternal drive to have a baby.

You probably are not ready, but you still have that deep-seated desire.

If you are ready, then it may be time to start talking with your significant other.

Because if you are ready, there is a good chance that they are too.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Devil

Leo, we all can feel a bit scared sometimes but you are not alone.

You always have someone to talk to when you are in a relationship.

You don't have to face anything alone anymore.

You just have to talk to them.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Virgo, every day is great when you can be with the one you love.

You have so many things to be grateful for.

So, always be excited to see what is coming next.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

Libra, every day, you have so many things to be thankful for.

You never know how much everyone cares for each other.

So, take a step out of the box and do something new and exciting.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November)

Tarot Card: Page of Wands

Scorpio, you know, time will tell what's going to come next for your relationship.

You just have to wait and see.

New moments will make you feel so much closer to the one you love.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The World

Sagittarius, if you haven't been told today, you are so loved.

Sometimes people get wrapped up in our own lives.

You are not forgotten.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Four of Pentacles

Capricorn, time will tell if you can handle uncertain situations with ease in your relationship.

It can be hard in general, but you can handle things with a sense of strength that you have never had before.

All you need is to be strong together as a couple.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The Hanged Man

Aquarius, it can be hard for you to be in a relationship where it may feel a bit one-sided.

But, your partner is probably just going through some struggles.

So, during this time, make sure that they know that they are loved.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands

Pisces, stay strong and believe in the best in others.

It's tough, you just have to see those you love with good light.

Never be scared to talk to them about anything.

Just be prepared for what the answers could be.

