Why Christian Dating Is Different For Mormon Women & The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints

There are a few things you need to know first before dating a Mormon woman.

Christian dating tends to have its own rules, but there is a different approach to courtship for Mormon women who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

How is Christian dating different for a Mormon woman, according to the Church of Latter-day Saints?

Mormon women typically like to date others who practice their same beliefs and standards, but that is not always applicable.

Not all Christians are as strict about their standards and church regulations as others might be.

We’ve all heard of holiday Christians that attend church on Easter and Christmas and don’t really show up any other day.

There are no judgments being placed, just different degrees of Christians.

Mormons, or members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, however, we are a different kind of Christian.

Their rules and standards and the expectations for them to abide by are far more intense and stricter than other religions or even just other Christian churches.

They are told not to drink alcohol or smoke, they are told to dress modestly, they are told not to get tattoos or to speak with profanity. They are told not to have sex before marriage or live with their boyfriend or girlfriend before marriage.

This obviously puts a spin on the dating life for the members of the church.

It’s not against the rules for them to date someone outside of the church but dating someone of a different religion can make it difficult depending on the goals of the Mormon in the relationship.

As far as dating Mormon women goes, they will have the same goals to get married in the temple, but aside from that, they typically have standards that non-member men are probably not used to.

1. A Mormon woman has a standard of chastity.

Women raised in the Mormon church who are devoted to keeping the standards are not okay with a certain level of physicality when it comes to their relationships.

They are told by the church to not do anything that could lead to physical intimacy. Basically, their limits stop at making out, with tongue and maybe a hand on the butt.

But to each their own of course, but their boundaries are set very clearly in the For the Strength of Youth manual that is given to every member as a youth in the church that they are told to abide by.



2. A Mormon woman wants to marry a return missionary.

When Mormon girls are young, they are told that it should be a goal of theirs to date and marry a man who has returned from serving a mission for the church and for the Lord.

It is said in the church that it is a priesthood duty for all young men who are ready, willing, and worthy, to serve a mission.

There are mixed feelings and thoughts on the requirements of this rule.

Not all women are as strict about finding a man who’s served a mission as others are, which is totally fine.

A man shouldn’t be deprived of love just because he didn’t serve a mission.

But most of the time, a woman has made it a goal to marry a man who has served.

This means that he is a worthy priesthood holder and can raise a family with her and her same standards and that he had two years of experience to learn and grow and act selflessly.

I personally, whole-heartedly believe that people can gain these skills outside of a mission as well and a mission isn’t necessary to be a great and worthy person or priesthood holder.

However, it is something that God has asked of these men and two years is such a small portion of our lives that if men are able to, I think that they should serve, but my opinion and most others’ non-judgmental opinions of them wouldn’t change regardless of what they decide.

It isn’t our place to judge.

3. A Mormon woman wants to get married in the temple.

Mormons that are raised in the Church are told from a very young age that it should be a goal in their life to get married in the temple. The church has many temples all over the world.

These temples are made to allow members to make covenants with the Lord, which are basically like two-way promises between them and God.

They also go in to do temple work and make those promises for those who died before they got the chance to do it themselves. One of those promises is called a sealing, this is basically a Mormon marriage ceremony.

They are making covenants to be loyal and true to their spouse for time and all eternity rather than “until death do us part”.

So, for most members, it is a goal to get married in the temple for time and all eternity.

They can’t marry someone in the temple who is not a member of the Mormon church.

They all have to make the same covenants and be willing to abide by them and all the other standards of the Latter-day Saint church to be able to enter the temple.

Loving a Mormon woman when you’re not a Mormon can honestly be very difficult.

If two people fall in love and their standards are different, chances are the relationship won’t succeed the way they might want it to.

One has the standards of getting married in the temple and wanting all the things she’s been raised within the Mormon church.

If her boyfriend, who isn’t a member, won't be willing or want to hear about the gospel and think about converting eventually, the marriage will fall apart.

The relationship will most likely just end in heartbreak.

A Mormon woman's standards and goals for life are so extremely important and different that it’s hard to compromise on things like that.

It might just be easier not to fall in love with them so that you can avoid the inevitable heartbreak.

Hayley Small is a writer who covers pop culture, spirituality, love and relationship topics.