10 Family Friendly Movies To Watch On Pureflix

It's so hard to find a good movie sometimes

If you're searching for films with less profanity or non-adult themes, Pureflix is a website that provides age-appropriate movies with a message for the whole family.

Why watch a Christian movie on Pureflix?

I personally had never heard of Pureflix. I practice my faith in alternative ways, which I'm sure most Millennials are doing as well.

I'm not crazy about going to church unless it's around the holidays, but I do pray and etc. So, it would surprise a lot of people that know me that I've watched a few Christian films.

It's actually a funny story, but one night I couldn't find anything to watch, and while scrolling through Netflix, I came across the film "God's not Dead".

It turned out to be a very good film especially with the message the movie shared. Apparently, there are more films of similar quality on Pureflix with all these options. Now, I'm definitely interested in what other films they have to offer.

If you're looking to feel more connected with your faith, watching movies where people battle it out will definitely help you relate, I mean that's what lures us to watch half the movies and tv shows we watch now.

So overall if you're looking for good movies with a spiritual message perhaps a Christian film on Pureflix would be enjoyable for you, even if you're not a Christian.

You will watch a story about individuals who are finding their path, just like you are.

(Talking about finding your path, that's basically the whole point in "God's Not Dead" which is at the top of my list, so you should definitely check it out.)

Down below are 10 Christian movies to check out on Pureflix.

1. Pureflix Movie: God's Not Dead

If you want a story which I certainly enjoyed about young adults finding their path in life.

It's about a Christian student who must prove the existence of God or else his philosophy professor will fail him.

2. Pureflix Movie: God's Not Dead 2

You must figure after the first one they came out with another one.

It's about a high school history teacher who answers a student's question about Jesus.

When the teacher refuses to apologize, the school board votes to suspend her and threatens to revoke her teaching certificate.

It ends up becoming a court battle with the school board.

3. Pureflix Movie: Do you believe?

This is about a clergyman who uses his faith and commitment to impact the lives of a physician, a paramedic, a homeless woman, and others.

4. Pureflix Movie: The Case for Christ

This film is set in 1980, about an investigative reporter who earns himself a promotion to legal editor at the Chicago Tribune.

Things at home aren't going nearly as well.

His wife who has newfound faith in Christ compels her husband to utilize his journalistic and legal training to try and disprove the claims of Christianity, pitting his resolute atheism against her growing faith.

5. Pureflix Movie: Woodlawn

Set in 1973 it follows the government-mandated desegregation of "Tony Nathan" who joins the fellow African-American students at Woodlawn High School in Birmingham.

There's a lot of violence and anger erupting in the city of Woodlawn.

The football coach allows an outsider to speak to his players.

His message of hope and love leads to a spiritual awakening that inspires star athlete Nathan, his teammates and other members of the community to overcome the hate that surrounds them.

6. Pureflix Movie: I'm Not Ashamed

This movie follows a young high school student.

Rachel Joy struggles with her faith, after a difficult breakup with her unbelieving boyfriend.

Rachel finds inspiration from a formerly homeless teen, and her renewed commitment to Christ plays out powerfully at her high school and around the world. This is based on a true story.

7. Pureflix Movie: What if...

This is about a high powered executive who gets a reawakening when an angel appears to show him what his life would be like.

He gets to see what would have happened if he had followed his true calling to be a preacher and family man.

8. Pureflix Movie: Samson

Samson follows a young man who allows his youthful ambition to ruin his marriage.

It leads him to embark on a quest for vengeance that brings him into direct conflict with the Philistine army.

His brother mounts a tribal rebellion, Samson's relationship with a Philistine temptress and his final surrender to God will help turn imprisonment into a final victory.

9. Pureflix Movie: Letters To God

This film focuses on a child fighting cancer.

He begins writing letters to God which touches the lives of people in his neighborhood and community.

It not only inspires but brings hope among everyone he comes in contact with.

10. Pureflix Movie: Invisible

Darren Turner an army chaplain fresh out of the seminary and basic training.

He receives orders to deploy to Iraq, leaving his wife behind to care for their three young children. It expresses the harsh realities of war.

They will soon take their toll on Turner and his battalion, making it hard to stay connected to his beloved family.

Although when Darren finally comes home, the Turners must decide if they're willing to face one more battle as well as fight to save their marriage.

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.